Philippines heightens security after VP’s threat against president

MANILA: The Philippines’ Presidential Security Command (PSC) has tightened security following Vice President Sara Duterte’s “death threat” against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, the Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

In a statement, the PSC said it has “heightened and strengthened its security protocols” in accordance with the directive issued by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

The PSC added that it is in close coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the First Couple, as well as their sons, Senior House Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos, Joseph Simon, and William Vincent.

“We are also closely coordinating with law enforcement agencies to detect, deter, and defend against any and all threats to the President and the First Family,” it stated.

In an online press briefing on early Saturday morning, Duterte said she had already hired a hitman to kill Marcos, the First Lady, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she is assassinated first.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil already directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to look into Duterte’s alleged kill order.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said in a separate statement that the military is “loyal to the Constitution and the Chain of Command.”

Brawner emphasised the need to “stand together against those who will try to break our bonds as Filipinos.”