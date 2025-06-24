KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) has confirmed 11,813 cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) as of the 25th epidemiological week this year. The figure marks a 14-fold spike compared to the same period in 2023, though cases have declined since the 17th week.

Dr. Zaini Hussin, JKNK director, stated that weekly cases peaked at 960 during the 17th epidemiological week but have since dropped below 400 per week. “Children under six remain the most affected, accounting for 9,912 cases or 83.9 per cent of total infections,“ he said. Another 1,679 cases (14.2 per cent) involved children aged seven to 12, while only 222 cases (1.9 per cent) were reported in individuals over 12.

A total of 138 HFMD outbreaks were recorded statewide, with Pasir Mas and Kota Bharu each reporting 29 outbreaks (21 per cent). Kuala Krai followed with 27 outbreaks (19.5 per cent). Early childhood education centers, including nurseries and kindergartens, were primary transmission sites, contributing to 102 outbreaks (73.9 per cent). The remaining 36 outbreaks (26.1 per cent) occurred in private homes.

Laboratory findings identified Coxsackievirus A16 (CA16) as the dominant strain, spread via saliva, blister fluid, and fecal contact. “Most cases are mild, with full recovery in seven to 10 days,“ Dr. Zaini assured, noting no severe cases or fatalities.

Health authorities urged daycare and preschool operators to enforce entry screenings, disinfect surfaces, and report cases promptly. The public is advised to maintain hygiene, wash hands frequently, and keep symptomatic children home.