POLISH and allied aircraft were activated early on Monday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said.

“The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk,“ the Command said on X.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts as of 0200 GMT on Monday after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of Russian missile and drone attacks.