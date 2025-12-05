VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV, in his first address to the media, urged journalists on Monday to focus on reporting the truth instead of engaging in partisan debates and called for the release of reporters jailed for doing their jobs.

“The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: we must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images, we must reject the paradigm of war,“ Leo told thousands of journalists who covered his election and the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

He also spoke up for jailed journalists who, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, numbered 361 at the end of last year.

“The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press,“ said the pope.

Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost, is the first pope born in the U.S. He was elected as the new Catholic pontiff on May 8 and is a relatively unknown figure on the global stage, spending most of his career as a missionary in Peru.

The pontiff also told the journalists they must act responsibly in using artificial intelligence in their work, asking them to “ensure that it can be used for the good of all, so that it can benefit all of humanity.”

“Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred, let us free it from aggression,“ said the pope.

Monday's meeting was Leo's first audience with a large group of people at the Vatican. Coming into the Vatican's large audience hall, he was greeted with applause from reporters.

The pope spoke mainly in Italian, but opened with a joke in English about the clapping.

“Thank you for this wonderful reception,“ said Leo. “They say that when they clap at the beginning, it doesn’t matter much. If you’re still awake at the end and still want to applaud, thank you very much.”

VISIT TO CHICAGO NOT PLANNED

After his address, Leo walked off the stage to greet journalists in the audience, and engaged in banter with a few of them.

The pope indicated he would continue with Francis' plan to take a trip to Turkey this year to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of an early Church council, held in Nicaea, now the modern day town of Iznik.

But when an American reporter asked the pope, born in Chicago, if he would be returning for a visit home soon, Leo responded: “I don’t think so.”

Leo showed signs that he was not yet used to the rhythms and practices of being pope. At one point, he asked an aide if it was he or an usher who was supposed to give rosary beads to people after greeting them.

People meeting the pope are often given a small set of rosary beads blessed by the pontiff, usually distributed by a papal attendant.

One reporter also asked the pope, who is a tennis player, if he would like to play against Andre Agassi. Leo responded, “just don’t bring Sinner,“ making a Catholic pun about the last name of Italian champion Jannik Sinner.