VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV, celebrating his inaugural Mass on Sunday, pledged to safeguard the Catholic Church's teachings while urging it to face modern challenges head-on.

Speaking to thousands in St. Peter's Square, Leo emphasized the need for the 1.4-billion-member Church to remain rooted in its tradition without becoming insular, saying there was no room for religious propaganda or power plays in the institution's future.

Echoing the priorities of his predecessor, Pope Francis, Leo criticised the global economic system, which he said “exploits the Earth’s resources and marginalises the poorest.”

He also warned against the centralization of power within the papacy, saying he would seek to govern “without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat”.