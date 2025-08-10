Portugal boosts navy patrols after rare migrant boat arrival

LISBON: Portugal’s navy has intensified patrols along its southern coast after a migrant boat carrying 38 people landed near Vila do Bispo. The wooden vessel arrived in the Algarve region late Friday evening, according to the GNR police unit.

Officials confirmed the migrants showed signs of dehydration and hypothermia upon arrival. Ten individuals required hospitalisation for medical observation, though their nationalities remain undisclosed.

The group included seven minors and six women, but the boat’s exact departure point was not revealed. Public broadcaster RTP reported the vessel had sailed from Morocco, spending six days at sea before reaching Portugal.

Migrant arrivals in Portugal remain uncommon compared to Mediterranean routes used by thousands heading to southern Europe. The navy has urged residents to report suspicious vessels following the incident. - AFP