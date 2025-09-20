Portugal to recognise Palestinian state on Sunday with other nations

LISBON: Portugal will officially recognise a Palestinian state this Sunday according to a foreign ministry announcement made on Friday.

The declaration coincides with next week’s UN General Assembly where approximately ten other countries are expected to follow suit with similar recognitions.

Britain, Canada and France are among the Western nations planning to grant recognition to a Palestinian state during the assembly.

Lisbon had previously announced its intention in July to recognise Palestine due to the conflict’s worrying evolution and humanitarian crisis.

Israel has strongly criticised these recognition plans, arguing they reward Hamas for the October 2023 attack that initiated the Gaza war.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza has convinced even some of Israel’s long-term allies to support Palestinian statehood.

Earlier on Friday, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron revealed that Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino also plan to recognise Palestine.

Next week’s UN General Assembly in New York will focus on the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Approximately three-quarters of the 193 UN member states already recognise the State of Palestine. – AFP