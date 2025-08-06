Prince Harry cleared of bullying claims in African charity dispute

LONDON: The UK charity watchdog has cleared Prince Harry of bullying allegations linked to his African charity, Sentebale. The dispute erupted earlier this year when chairperson Sophie Chandauka accused the Duke of Sussex of misconduct.

The Charity Commission found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment after a months-long investigation. However, it criticised the public nature of the conflict, calling it damaging to the charity’s reputation.

Harry and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho resigned in March after trustees quit over Chandauka’s refusal to step down. Sentebale, founded in 2006, supports young people with HIV and AIDS in southern Africa.

The commission noted governance weaknesses and issued an improvement plan. Sentebale welcomed the findings, while Chandauka said they confirmed her earlier concerns about mismanagement.

Harry previously called the accusations “heartbreaking” and denied any wrongdoing. The dispute added to his challenges since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The charity’s name, Sentebale, honours Princess Diana and means “forget me not” in Sesotho. Chandauka reaffirmed commitment to the founders’ vision despite recent tensions. - AFP