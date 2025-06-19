SYDNEY: A Qantas aircraft was damaged after it struck a passenger jet bridge at Brisbane International Airport on Wednesday evening, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Brisbane Times, Flight QF186 from Queenstown, New Zealand, collided with the jet bridge shortly before 6.40 pm local time after landing.

Photos published by the newspaper showed that the windscreen of the Boeing 737-800 was shattered in the incident.

No injuries were reported, and passengers disembarked via stairs.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline was investigating how the bridge came into contact with the aircraft’s front section.

“The aircraft will be inspected by engineers in Brisbane and repaired before returning to service,” the spokesperson said.

This is the second jet bridge incident at Brisbane Airport in less than a month.

On May 22, an Air New Zealand Flight NZ146 sustained a fuselage puncture after it made contact with a jet bridge while pushing back from a gate.

The flight to Auckland was subsequently cancelled.