Red Cross ‘outraged’ by killing of eight medics in Gaza

AFP
First responders embrace each other at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2025 as the bodies of Palestinian first responders who were killed a week before in Israeli military fire on ambulances arrive at the facility. AFPpixFirst responders embrace each other at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2025 as the bodies of Palestinian first responders who were killed a week before in Israeli military fire on ambulances arrive at the facility. AFPpix

GENEVA: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Sunday it was “outraged“ by the killings of eight medical colleagues on duty in Gaza, asking: “When will this stop?”

“I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians. They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked. They should have returned to their families; they did not,“ IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.