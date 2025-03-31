Red Cross ‘outraged’ by killing of eight medics in Gaza

GENEVA: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said Sunday it was “outraged“ by the killings of eight medical colleagues on duty in Gaza, asking: “When will this stop?”

“I am heartbroken. These dedicated ambulance workers were responding to wounded people. They were humanitarians. They wore emblems that should have protected them; their ambulances were clearly marked. They should have returned to their families; they did not,“ IFRC secretary general Jagan Chapagain said in a statement.