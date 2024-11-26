Rendang deserves UNESCO cultural heritage tag: Indonesian gov’t

JAKARTA: Indonesian Culture Minister Fadli Zon highlighted the need to register West Sumatra’s rendang with UNESCO for global recognition as a world cultural heritage, reported ANTARA news agency.

“Rendang is one of our culinary delights that is already well-known to the world. Even (British celebrity chef) Gordon Ramsay came to West Sumatra to learn (about) rendang,“ Zon pointed out here on Monday.

According to him, rendang is not only a delicious dish, but also has rich cultural value. It is also a symbol of Indonesia’s culinary identity.

By registering rendang with UNESCO, it is hoped that the cuisine can be preserved while introducing Indonesia’s culinary richness to the international stage, he said.

Furthermore, Zon said he considers the registration of rendang as a UNESCO cultural heritage as a strategic step to boost Indonesia’s tourism and economic sectors.

The increasing interest in local culture, including traditional cuisine, is believed to increase tourist visits and introduce local products that support the Indonesian economy.

“UNESCO’s recognition of rendang will also strengthen Indonesia’s position in the international arena as a country with a rich and diverse cultural heritage,“ he added.

Furthermore, he did not confirm whether rendang will be registered specifically with UNESCO, or along with other cultural heritage submissions.

“We will see whether this is a single proposal or a joint proposal (with other cultural heritages),“ he added.

As of November 2024, UNESCO has listed 13 intangible cultural heritages from Indonesia, including wayang puppet theatre, traditional weapon keris, traditional fabric batik, as well as traditional music instruments angklung and gamelan.