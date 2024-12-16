Renowned Indian tabla player Zakir Hussain dies at 73

NEW DELHI: Renowned India-born tabla player Zakir Hussain has died at the age of 73.

Based in the United States, the musician passed away at a hospital in San Francisco.

He had been receiving treatment for a heart ailment for the last two weeks and died early Monday due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease, according to media reports citing his family.

One of the best percussionists, Zakir popularised the art of tabla playing.

Born in Mumbai in 1951, he began learning music at an early age from his father and great tabla player, Ustad Alla Rakha.

Zakir is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

His fans mourned the maestro’s death as an irreparable loss to the world of Indian classical music.