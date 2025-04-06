Rescuers say Israeli strike killed at least 12 people in south Gaza

GAZA CITY: The civil defence agency in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a tent housing displaced Palestinians near the southern city of Khan Yunis on Wednesday killed at least 12 people.

“At least 12 people were killed, including several children and women, in a strike by an Israeli drone this morning on a tent for displaced persons” near Khan Yunis, the agency’s spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP, adding that four more people had been killed in other strikes.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Since a truce collapsed in March, Israel has intensified its operations to destroy Hamas, the Palestinian group whose October 7, 2023 attack triggered the war in Gaza.

Hamas’s unprecedented attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says at least 4,240 people have been killed in the territory since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 54,510, mostly civilians.