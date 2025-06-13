Rubio warns Iran against targeting US over Israeli strikes

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran late Thursday not to respond to Israeli strikes by hitting American bases, saying Washington was not involved.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,“ Rubio said in a statement.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

Israel announced strikes on Iran, where loud explosions were heard, hours after US President Donald Trump publicly said they should not do so.

Trump had said that Israel would ruin chances for a peacefully negotiated solution, which he said was close.

A sixth round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program had been scheduled between the United States and Iran on Sunday in Oman.

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense,“ Rubio said, without offering support or criticism of the strikes by the close US ally.

“President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,“ he said.