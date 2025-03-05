MOSCOW: The mayor of the Russian port city of Novorossiisk declared a state of emergency on Saturday after local authorities said a Ukrainian drone attack had damaged a grain terminal and several residential buildings, injuring five people.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, whose air force said Russia had attacked Ukraine overnight with 183 drones and two ballistic missiles.

Andrei Kravchenko, the mayor of the Russian Black Sea city of Novorossisk, was shown inspecting damage to three apartment buildings in video released on his official Telegram account.

The video showed debris scattered in front of apartment buildings, a crushed car, blown out windows and balconies hanging off the buildings' facade.

Kravchenko said one of the injured people, a woman, was in hospital in a serious situation. Two children had also been injured, local authorities said.

The governor of Russia's southern Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev said that debris from falling drones had also damaged three storage units at a grain terminal in Novorossiisk, sparking a fire.

Nobody had been injured, he said.

Delo Group, the owner of the damaged grain terminal, said in a statement that a clear-up was underway and that a fire there had been extinguished.

“DeloPorts terminals is operating normally in accordance with internal instructions and the instructions of relevant authorities and agencies,“ the company said. (