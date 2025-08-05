Russia hints at deploying mid-range missiles after ending INF moratorium

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday suggested it could deploy intermediate-range missiles after ending a self-imposed moratorium on producing or deploying the weapons, which were banned for decades under a Cold War treaty with the United States.

Washington and Moscow had prohibited missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (300-3,400 miles) under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. But US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal during his first term in 2019, accusing Russia of failing to comply.

The Kremlin said at the time it would continue to abide by a moratorium if the United States did not deploy missiles within striking distance of Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Monday it was ending the self-imposed restrictions, with the Kremlin hinting on Tuesday that Moscow could soon deploy the previously-banned missiles.

“There are no longer any restrictions in Russia in this regard. Russia no longer considers itself limited in any way,“ President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

Moscow was “entitled, if necessary, to take appropriate measures” on the deployment of the missiles, he said, adding that there would be no public announcement if Russia decided to station the missiles.

Putin said last year Russia should start producing mid-range missiles -- capable of carrying nuclear warheads -- after the United States sent some launch systems to Denmark for training exercises.

Russia has also accused the United States of sending the systems to the Philippines and Australia for drills.

“The United States and its allies have not only openly outlined plans to deploy American land-based INF missiles in various regions, but have also already made significant progress in the practical implementation of their intentions,“ Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The move comes after Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines “in the region” amid an online row with Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president.

Medvedev on Monday said Russia’s foes should be on standby.

“This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with. Expect further steps,“ he said in his first social media post since the row with Trump erupted. - AFP