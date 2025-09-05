MOSCOW: Russia will on Friday parade combat drones that its forces use in Ukraine on Moscow's Red Square, state TV reported, saying it was a first.

Russian state TV's Channel One said the Lancet drone and the Geran-2 drone would be among those shown off in the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over Nazi Germany.

The ZALA Lancet drone is a loitering munition used for both strike and reconnaissance missions which has been reported to have attacked and destroyed numerous pieces of Ukrainian military hardware, including tanks and a military jet.

The Geran-2 drone is a Russian-made suicide or kamikaze drone whose design originated in Iran where an earlier version was made. They have been used to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure and Kyiv has accused Moscow of using them to hit residential buildings too.

Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians and says it only targets military or military-related objects..