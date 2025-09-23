Russian attacks kill two in Ukraine as drones target Moscow overnight

KYIV: Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine killed two people overnight according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Russia’s defence ministry simultaneously reported that several Ukrainian drones had targeted the capital city of Moscow.

These attacks coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s preparations to meet US President Donald Trump in New York.

President Trump is expressing increasing frustration at Russia for failing to halt its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched three missiles and 115 drones at Ukraine overnight according to Kyiv’s air force statement.

This barrage represents the latest in what have become daily attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted most of the incoming drones during the night.

Officials confirmed that one civilian was killed in the southern Zaporizhzhia region during the attacks.

Another civilian lost their life in the coastal Odesa region as a result of the Russian strikes.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that Russia continued its terror against the people of Ukraine.

She emphasised that Russian forces were specifically targeting civilian populations across multiple Ukrainian regions.

Svyrydenko renewed urgent calls for Kyiv’s international allies to provide additional air defence systems.

“Every delay in strengthening Ukraine’s air defence means more lives lost,“ she declared on social media.

Kyiv has significantly intensified its own retaliatory long-range drone strikes targeting Russian territory recently.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it successfully destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones over its territory.

The ministry reported no significant damage resulted from these attempted drone incursions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that over a dozen drones had specifically targeted the capital city. – AFP