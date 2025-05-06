Russian drone attack on northern Ukraine kills five

KYIV: Russian drone strikes killed five people and wounded six others in the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky, a Ukrainian official said Thursday.

“Five people have been reported dead, including two women and a one-year-old child, who were found under the rubble,“ Vyacheslav Chaus, a Chernigiv regional official, wrote on Telegram, adding six people were wounded and hospitalised.

“The explosions damaged houses in a residential area,“ he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands of people have been killed, swaths of eastern and southern Ukraine destroyed, and millions forced to flee their homes.

Ukraine has retaliated on Russian soil, conducting a dramatic drone attack on Russian military airbases over the weekend, destroying billions of dollars worth of nuclear-capable bombers.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said he will seek revenge for Kyiv’s attack, and has appeared to rule out a ceasefire or direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.