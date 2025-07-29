Russian space chief meets NASA head after 8-year gap

HOUSTON: The head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos arrived in the United States on Tuesday for a landmark meeting with NASA leadership, marking the first face-to-face discussion between the two agencies in eight years. The visit comes despite ongoing geopolitical tensions following Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

“Dmitry Bakanov, head of the Roscosmos delegation, arrived in Houston to meet with NASA leadership. This is the first face-to-face meeting between the heads of the Russian and US space agencies in eight years,“ Roscosmos confirmed in a statement.

Key agenda items include the continuation of the cross-flight program, extending International Space Station (ISS) operations, and plans for safely de-orbiting the ISS into the ocean. Bakanov will meet NASA’s acting administrator Sean Duffy and the Crew-11 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov, ahead of their SpaceX Crew Dragon launch on July 31.

The Roscosmos chief will also tour NASA’s Johnson Space Center and facilities operated by Boeing and SpaceX. Despite Western sanctions cutting most space collaborations, Russia’s Soyuz remains critical for ISS access.

Russia’s space program, once a global leader, faces challenges including funding shortages, corruption scandals, and setbacks like the failed Luna-25 moon probe in 2023. - AFP