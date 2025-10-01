  1. World

US tariff collections to continue during government shutdown, DHS says

theSun World
  • 2025-10-01 11:02 AM
WASHINGTON: US Customs and Border Protection tariff collections will continue during any government shutdown, the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

The Department stated in its shutdown contingency plan that all CBP revenue collections will continue, along with disaster payments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

It also confirmed that financial operations funded by US Citizenship and Immigration Services fees would continue along with services and operations needed to support the agency’s exempt activities. – Reuters