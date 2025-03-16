Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleads not guilty to new indictment

SEAN “DIDDY“ COMBS pleaded not guilty Friday to a new indictment that added accusations to his US federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

The superceding indictment says that as the hip hop magnate sexually abused people and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence, he forced employees to work long hours while demanding their silence.

The 55-year-old wore a tan shirt and pants in the Manhattan courtroom to enter the plea in the criminal case scheduled to go to trial this spring, with in-person jury selection to tentatively begin May 5 and opening statements expected May 12.

Combs has denied all charges.

Public allegations have been building against the Grammy winner since late 2023, when singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, alleged Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape.

Along with the federal criminal case, Combs faces a mountain of civil suits, complaints that allege harrowing abuse by the artist with assistance from a loyal network of employees and associates.

The one-time rap superstar has been incarcerated since September, during which time he's started to look noticeably aged, with a crop of salt-and-pepper hair.

During Friday's hearing he smiled, waved and blew kisses to a row of supporters including two of his children and his mother.