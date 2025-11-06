Serbian leader to make first visit to Ukraine since invasion

BELGRADE: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who maintains strong ties with Russia, will on Wednesday make his first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded in 2022, the presidency announced.

The Balkan nation with close historical links to Russia has maintained an official policy of neutrality throughout Moscow’s three-year offensive on Ukraine and has denied arming either side.

But in recent days Russia accused Serbian arms companies of “trying to stab Russia in the back” by selling munitions to Ukraine.

Just weeks before that, Vucic joined the 80th anniversary celebrations on Moscow’s Red Square for Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany.

“The president of the Serbian Republic will visit Ukraine for the day of Wednesday June 11, where he will participate in the Ukraine-Southeastern Europe summit,“ the presidency said in a statement.

Serbia and Ukraine have neither confirmed nor denied that Kyiv uses Serbian munitions.

It will be the first visit to Ukraine by Serbia’s head of state since Moscow launched its invasion more than three years ago.

Vucic has attempted to walk a tightrope between traditional ally Russia and Serbia’s desire to join the European Union, which is one of Ukraine’s main backers in the war against invading Russian forces.

Both Serbia and Russia share a dislike and distrust of NATO, particularly since the defence organisation carried out bombardments on Serbian troops in 1999 during the Kosovo War.

Despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Serbia refuses to cut ties with Moscow, despite voting against its long-standing ally at the United Nations.

Belgrade is highly dependent on cheap gas it buys from Russia.