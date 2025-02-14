Singapore denies entry to 33,100 foreigners in 2024 -- ICA

SINGAPORE: Singapore refused entry to 33,100 foreigners last year, the majority of whom were assessed to pose immigration and security risks to the country, according to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday.

This reflects an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to 28,600 foreigners in 2023.

“Most of these high-risk travellers were identified through ICA’s targeting and ground profiling efforts,” the ICA said in a statement on its Annual Statistics 2024.

Immigration risks include the potential to overstay or work illegally, while security risks involve the potential to commit crimes in Singapore.

ICA said that in 2024, there was a decrease in the number of multiple identity cases detected at the checkpoints, likely due to the use of multi-modal biometric clearance systems and ongoing publicity that discouraged attempts at illegal entry.

Additionally, the agency stated that as of January 31, 2025, approximately 47 million travellers had cleared immigration without presenting their passports under the New Clearance Concept (NCC). This initiative allows residents to enjoy passport-free clearance at major checkpoints, and automated clearance has now been extended to all foreign visitors.

ICA said that with the full implementation of the NCC, it was able to effectively manage the 20 per cent increase in travel volume in 2024.

The agency said it cleared almost 230.4 million travellers last year, an increase of about 38 million travellers compared to 2023.

Traveller volume in 2024 surpassed pre-COVID-19 levels, largely due to a sharp rise in the number of travellers using the land checkpoints, which accounted for more than 75 per cent of the total traveller volume.

A record 562,000 land crossings in a single day were recorded on Dec 20, 2024, exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.

Meanwhile, the number of persons arrested for marriage-of-convenience (MOC)-related offences rose significantly from eight in 2023 to 41 persons last year.

“This increase was due to ICA’s intensified enforcement efforts to investigate and disrupt MOC arrangements by syndicates, some of which were initiated based on tip-offs from the public,” it said.

ICA stated that it takes a serious view of individuals attempting to circumvent the system by engaging in, arranging, or assisting MOCs to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore.