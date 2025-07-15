Singapore open water race postponed due to poor water quality

SINGAPORE: The women’s 10km open water race at the world swimming championships has been postponed after water quality tests at Sentosa Island exceeded safety limits. World Aquatics announced the delay on Tuesday, prioritising athlete welfare.

The event, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, will now take place on Wednesday alongside the men’s race. Organisers confirmed that recent water samples showed levels “exceeding acceptable thresholds,“ prompting the decision.

World Aquatics expressed regret over the disruption but emphasised that participant safety remains the top priority. “The health and safety of participants remain the highest priority in all competition-related decisions,“ the governing body stated.

Despite earlier tests indicating acceptable conditions, a Sunday sample revealed higher pollution levels. Pool swimming events are unaffected and will proceed as planned from July 27. - AFP