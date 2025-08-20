Six severed heads found on road in central Mexico

PUEBLA: Mexican authorities made a gruesome discovery on a road connecting Puebla and Tlaxcala states. Prosecutors confirmed the find of six severed heads on Tuesday. Drivers using the route first reported the human remains to officials.

A local prosecutor’s office announced an immediate investigation into the crime. The victims were all identified as male through preliminary examination.

News outlets reported another severed head found in Colima on the same day. Additional human remains were discovered at the western city location. Local media revealed a pamphlet left at the Tlaxcala site blaming gang violence.

The message pointed to a settling of scores between fuel theft gangs. Both Puebla and Tlaxcala states host gangs dealing in drugs and fuel.

This extreme violence represents a new development for the central region. Decapitation crimes are more common in northern states and Pacific coast areas. Drug cartels operate extensively in those violent regions.

Recent months have seen bodies appearing near the Puebla-Tlaxcala border area.

The incident recalls similar gruesome discoveries across Mexico. Authorities found twenty bodies on a Sinaloa road on June 30, with five headless. March 2022 saw six heads placed on a car roof in Guerrero’s Chilapa.

Mexico has suffered approximately 480,000 drug-related deaths since 2006. Another 130,000 people remain missing nationwide. - AFP