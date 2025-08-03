Smithsonian denies Trump admin pressured removal of impeachment display

WASHINGTON: The Smithsonian Institution has denied claims that the Trump administration influenced the removal of a display detailing Donald Trump’s two impeachments at the National Museum of American History. In a statement, the museum’s parent organization clarified the decision was based on exhibit standards, not political pressure.

The placard, which outlined Trump’s 2019 and 2021 impeachments, was removed last month after a content review. The Smithsonian explained it “did not meet the museum’s standards in appearance, location, timeline, and overall presentation.” The institution added, “We were not asked by any Administration or other government official to remove content from the exhibit.”

The Washington Post initially reported the removal, noting the museum reverted to older signage stating only three presidents—Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton—had faced serious removal threats. The Smithsonian confirmed the exhibit “will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect all impeachment proceedings in our nation’s history.”

Trump, impeached twice—first for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, then for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot—was acquitted both times by the Senate. Since his second term began in January 2025, his administration has taken steps to reshape cultural institutions, including signing an executive order to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian.

The order accused the institution of promoting narratives that depict American values as “inherently harmful and oppressive.” Critics argue these moves reflect broader efforts to control historical narratives. The Smithsonian maintains its latest decision was purely curatorial. - AFP