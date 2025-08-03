Felda to consult JPM on RM100k village allocation for land schemes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) will engage with the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) to finalise the distribution method for the RM100,000 allocation per village in its land schemes.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek stated that the consultation aims to ensure the funds are used effectively to meet government objectives.

“We will refer to JPM to set the right criteria for recipients, ensuring the assistance is properly utilised,“ he said.

The allocation will be customised based on village needs, with some having Land Scheme Working Committees (JKTR), cooperatives, or youth councils.

Ahmad Shabery shared this during the launch of the Felda Robo and Novate 2025 programme at the Mega 3D Carnival (MK3D) 2025 in MITEC.

Anwar’s RM100,000-per-village initiative supports the MADANI government’s focus on community-driven development.

On FGV Holdings Berhad’s delisting, Ahmad Shabery clarified it is not negative but allows restructuring without public company constraints, enabling Felda to fully manage FGV for settlers’ welfare. - Bernama