Smotrich approves East Jerusalem settlement plan dividing West Bank

TEL AVIV: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved a contentious settlement plan that would sever East Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank.

His office stated the move would “bury the idea of a Palestinian state,“ escalating tensions in the region.

The revived E1 scheme, frozen since 2012, involves constructing 3,401 homes for Israeli settlers between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem.

Palestinians and international powers warn the project would effectively split the West Bank, undermining a two-state solution.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance on the plan remains unclear, with no immediate comment from his office.

Smotrich’s declining popularity contrasts with his aggressive push for settlement expansion, despite global opposition.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement group, condemned the plan as “deadly for the future of Israel” and peace prospects.

The project still requires approval from Israel’s High Planning Council before construction can begin.

Critics argue the E1 plan would isolate East Jerusalem, a key Palestinian aspiration for their future capital.

Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand previously sanctioned Smotrich over his pro-settlement policies.

Rights groups report a surge in settler violence and settlement expansion during Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. - Reuters