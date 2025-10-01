South Korea airport workers strike for better pay and conditions

SEOUL: South Korean airport workers have begun a strike starting Wednesday according to the state-run Korea Airports Corporation.

The 2,300 unionised workers at the nation’s 15 airports are demanding better pay arrangements, more rest days and a safer working environment.

A representative of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union confirmed workers will continue striking until reaching a deal with management.

The strike coincides with many South Koreans travelling abroad during the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday in early October.

These workers primarily handle airport facility maintenance including cleaning, arranging carts and managing parking lots.

Airport security personnel are not participating in the strike according to the airport corporation.

Flight disruptions are expected to remain limited due to security workers continuing their duties. – Reuters