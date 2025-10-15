South Korea bans travel to parts of Cambodia after student killing

SEOUL: South Korea has banned travel to parts of Cambodia following the torture and killing of a college student there.

The foreign ministry designated the Bokor Mountain area in Kampot Province, Bavet City, and Poipet City as travel ban zones.

South Korean nationals visiting or staying in those areas may face penalties under the new restrictions.

Citizens planning travel to these areas are strongly advised to cancel their trips immediately.

The ban coincides with South Korea preparing to send a special team to Cambodia later on Wednesday.

This team will discuss cases involving fake jobs and scam centres that have kidnapped dozens of South Korean nationals.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac revealed about 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be working in Cambodian scam operations.

These operations specifically target potential victims within South Korea itself.

Wi further stated that around 200,000 people of various nationalities are estimated to work in Cambodia’s scam industry worldwide.

Seoul confirmed 63 South Koreans are currently believed detained by Cambodian authorities.

Officials have vowed to bring these detained citizens home as soon as possible.

“We are arranging a flight to bring them home... We aim to complete this by the end of the week,“ Wi told reporters.

The security adviser clarified that among the 63 detained were both voluntary and involuntary participants in scam operations.

“Most of them should be regarded as having committed criminal acts” for taking part, he stated.

All returnees will be subject to investigation upon arriving back in South Korea.

A government official said the South Korean team headed by the vice foreign minister would depart Wednesday evening.

Some 330 South Koreans were reported missing or detained against their will in Cambodia between January and August.

This number has since been reduced to 80 individuals whose safety cannot be confirmed.

The presidential office said Seoul plans to make every diplomatic effort to secure Cambodia’s cooperation.

The response team includes officials from the police and South Korea’s spy agency.

Police will conduct a joint investigation into the recent death of a South Korean college student.

The student’s death from severe torture has deeply shocked the South Korean public.

A Cambodian court statement confirmed the student died from multiple bruises and injuries across his body.

Three Chinese nationals were charged with murder and online fraud on August 11 in connection with the case.

Many Korean victims are lured by fraudulent job offers promising high pay, according to Seoul.

Amnesty International says abuses in Cambodia’s scam centres are happening on a mass scale.

The rights group reports at least 53 scam compounds in Cambodia where organised criminal groups operate.

These groups carry out human trafficking, forced labour, torture, deprivation of liberty and slavery. – AFP