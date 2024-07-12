SEOUL: South Korea's ruling party lawmakers on Saturday decided to oppose an impeachment vote of President Yoon Suk Yeol and a special counsel investigation bill on the first lady, local Yonhap News reported.

Opposition parties will need a handful of votes from Yoon's party to pass the impeachment bill brought on by the opposition after Yoon attempted to impose martial law earlier this week.

Several lawmakers from Yoon's People Power Party are in a closed-door meeting, yet to move to the parliament's main chamber where the vote will happen.

