South Korea trade minister to meet US trade representative over tariffs

SEOUL: South Korea's trade minister will visit Washington, D.C. from Tuesday to Wednesday to meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the ministry said on Monday.

Cheong In-kyo, Minister for Trade, will consult with the U.S. side in a bid to lower the 25% tariff rate due to be imposed on South Korean exports to the United States from Wednesday, the ministry said.

Cheong also plans to express concerns about the tariff adversely affecting bilateral trade and investment and discuss measures to minimise its negative impact on South Korean companies.