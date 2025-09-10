South Korean workers detained in US immigration raid to depart Wednesday

SEOUL: Approximately 300 South Korean workers detained during an immigration raid in Georgia will depart the United States on Wednesday.

Yonhap news agency reported the workers would leave around 1430 local time, citing an unidentified diplomatic source.

South Korea’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday at the White House.

South Korea arranged a chartered plane to bring back workers detained at a $4.3 billion Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project.

Foreign Minister Cho said he planned to work with the U.S. to prevent similar incidents and secure re-entry assurances.

Donald Trump stated the U.S. would facilitate foreign companies bringing staff into the country if they respected immigration laws.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reiterated Trump’s message and confirmed two departments were working on the matter.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Commerce are working on this matter together,“ she told a news conference. – Reuters