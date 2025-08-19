National Registration Amendment Bill 2025 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for the first time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the bill will also undergo its second and third readings during this Parliament session.

This legislative proposal aims to amend the National Registration Act 1959 (Act 78) by introducing significant updates to its provisions.

Section 2 will be amended to include a new definition of biometric data under Clause 2.

Subsection 6(2) of the same act will be enhanced to expand the Minister’s power to make regulations under Clause 3.

Subclause 3(a) will replace paragraph 6(2)(d) of Act 78 to empower the Minister to make regulations to provide for the collection and recording of biometric data and the conditions that may be imposed on the collection and recording of biometric data.

Subclause 3(b) will amend paragraph 6(2)(e) of Act 78 to empower the Minister to make regulations to provide for controls on the use and information in identity cards.

Subclause 3(c) will delete paragraph 6(2)(j) of Act 78 which gives the Minister the power to prescribe the maximum charge for taking photographs since no charge is imposed for taking photographs.

The amendment will also insert a new section 6A into Act 78 to give the Minister the power, with the approval of the public prosecutor, to make regulations to prescribe the offences that can be compounded and the methods and procedures for compounding such offences.

This clause seeks to give the director-general the power to compound offences that can be compounded with the written consent of the public prosecutor. – Bernama