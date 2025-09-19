Stars Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci announce separation

  1. World

(FILES) US director Tim Burton (L) and Italian actress Monica Bellucci pose on the red carpet to promote the film "Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs" during the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on September 26, 2024. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

PARIS: Hollywood director Tim Burton and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci are separating, they announced Friday in a statement to AFP.

“It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways,“ they said in a joint statement.

Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023 and he cast her in last year’s comedy horror “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”, a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster “Beetlejuice”.

Bellucci plays Delores, a Frankenstein-like evil creature determined to take revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

Bellucci has two children from her 14-year-old marrriage to French actor and “Irreversible” co-star Vincent Cassel which ended in 2013.

Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. They also share two children - AFP