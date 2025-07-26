White House seeks fines from universities over antisemitism claims

WASHINGTON: The White House is pushing for financial penalties from multiple universities, including Harvard, Cornell, Duke, Northwestern, and Brown, over alleged failures to address antisemitism on campus. The move aims to restore federal funding, according to a Trump administration official.

The official, speaking anonymously, confirmed discussions with several institutions, noting that Northwestern and Brown are nearing agreements. Harvard remains a key target due to its prominence.

A Cornell spokesperson declined to comment, while other universities did not immediately respond. The administration views Columbia University’s recent $200 million settlement as a model for resolving similar disputes.

The Trump administration has intensified pressure on universities since January, citing concerns over antisemitism and “radical left” ideologies linked to pro-Palestinian protests. Columbia’s deal has set a precedent, with officials hopeful other institutions will follow.

Harvard has taken a different approach, filing a lawsuit to reinstate suspended federal grants. The administration sees the fines as leverage to enforce policy changes on campuses nationwide. - Reuters