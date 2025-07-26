LVMH in talks to sell Marc Jacobs for $1 billion, sources reveal

PARIS: French luxury conglomerate LVMH is in discussions with multiple buyers, including Authentic Brands Group and WHP Global, to sell its fashion label Marc Jacobs, according to sources familiar with the matter. The deal could be valued at around $1 billion, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Bernard Arnault-led company has been exploring strategic options for Marc Jacobs after receiving interest from potential buyers. Authentic Brands, which owns Reebok, declined to comment, while WHP Global did not immediately respond. Bluestar Alliance, owner of Brookstone, is also reportedly interested in acquiring the brand.

Marc Jacobs, founded in 1984 by the American designer of the same name, is known for its bold, high-fashion aesthetic. LVMH acquired a stake in the label in 1997 and later appointed Jacobs as creative director of Louis Vuitton. The Journal noted that a deal could be finalized soon if negotiations proceed smoothly.

LVMH has been streamlining its portfolio by divesting non-core brands. Last year, it sold Off-White to Bluestar Alliance, and earlier this year, Stella McCartney repurchased LVMH’s minority stake in her eponymous label.

The luxury sector has seen significant dealmaking activity, including Prada’s acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings for $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, LVMH’s second-quarter sales fell slightly below expectations, though analysts noted signs of recovery in China. Deutsche Bank’s Adam Cochrane described the results as mixed but highlighted “glimmers of hope.”

French luxury brands continue to face challenges, including market downturns and potential U.S. import tariffs. - Reuters