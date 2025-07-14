Superman dominates North American box office with $122M debut

LOS ANGELES: The latest Superman film has claimed the top spot at the North American box office, earning an impressive $122 million in its opening weekend.

Directed by James Gunn, the Warner Bros and DC Studios production introduces David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research noted, “This is an outstanding domestic opening for the 7th episode in a superhero story that’s been filmed for over 75 years.”

He added, “Mr Gunn chose not to rely on big stars. The storytelling and filmmaking are doing the work here.”

In second place, Jurassic World: Rebirth collected $40 million in its second week.

The Universal Pictures sequel, starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, revisits the abandoned island from the original Jurassic Park.

Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie secured third place with $13 million, while Universal and DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon reboot landed in fourth with $7.8 million.

Disney/Pixar’s Elio rounded out the top five with $3.9 million.

Other notable performers included 28 Years Later ($2.73 million), Lilo & Stitch ($2.7 million), and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($1.5 million).

Gross observed, “It’s summertime and the big pictures are loud and visually dazzling: ‘Superman,‘ ‘Jurassic,‘ ‘F1,‘ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon’.

Audiences want to be transported and taken away, and they’re getting what they want.” - AFP