Supreme Court allows Trump to resume dismantling Education Department

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for President Donald Trump to resume dismantling the Education Department. In an unsigned order, the conservative-majority court lifted a stay imposed by a federal judge, allowing mass layoffs to proceed.

The decision was met with dissent from the court’s three liberal justices, who argued that the move threatens the constitutional separation of powers. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, stated, “Only Congress has the power to abolish the Department.”

Trump had long pledged to eliminate the Education Department, established in 1979, and in March initiated plans to cut nearly half of its workforce. He directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “put herself out of a job.” The move faced legal challenges from 20 states and teachers’ unions, who argued that Trump was overstepping congressional authority.

In May, District Judge Myong Joun ordered the reinstatement of hundreds of fired employees, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision without explanation. The ruling follows another recent decision permitting Trump to carry out mass firings across federal agencies.

Federal education funding plays a critical role in supporting low-income schools and students with special needs, though only about 13% of primary and secondary school funding comes from federal sources. The Education Department has also been instrumental in enforcing civil rights protections for students.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has pushed for sweeping workforce reductions as part of broader efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to downsize the federal government. His administration has targeted diversity initiatives and sought to abolish agencies like USAID alongside the Education Department. - AFP