PHNOM PENH: The Cambodia’s National Police said on Wednesday that a suspect, who shot dead a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, was arrested in northwest Cambodia’s Battambang province, reported Xinhua.

“Based on the request for cooperation and information provided by the Royal Thai Police, the Cambodia’s National Police has conducted a thorough search, and at 1.50 pm on Jan 8, 2025, the Battambang Provincial Police found and arrested the suspect,“ the National Police said in a press release.

“The suspect will be sent back to Thailand at the request of the Royal Thai Police in accordance with the law after the Cambodia’s National Police completes its procedure,“ the press release added.