LAMBORGHINI has unveiled its latest “few-off” masterpiece, the Fenomeno, an ultra-rare creation that pushes the brand’s obsession with drama and performance to new heights. Developed from the V12-powered Revuelto, it carries over the hybrid powertrain yet wears a completely reimagined body that ensures it stands apart even in the company of Sant’Agata’s most outrageous models.

Visually, the Fenomeno embodies everything expected from the Raging Bull: wild proportions, razor-edged lines and an aggressive stance that suggests it was designed with no consideration for subtlety. While it falls just short of the sheer extremity of the Veneno, its unique surfacing and detailing make it instantly recognisable as a Lamborghini while sharing very little visually with the Revuelto.

At the front, angular headlamps flank a vented bonnet housing two large air extraction outlets. A bespoke bumper, complete with a colour-matched stripe running along the splitter, adds an extra layer of theatricality. The profile is equally purposeful, with every panel reworked and a pair of substantial air intakes positioned behind the doors. The car sits extremely low, with its wheels neatly filling the arches, giving the impression of a race car adapted for the road.