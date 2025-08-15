LAMBORGHINI has unveiled its latest “few-off” masterpiece, the Fenomeno, an ultra-rare creation that pushes the brand’s obsession with drama and performance to new heights. Developed from the V12-powered Revuelto, it carries over the hybrid powertrain yet wears a completely reimagined body that ensures it stands apart even in the company of Sant’Agata’s most outrageous models.
Visually, the Fenomeno embodies everything expected from the Raging Bull: wild proportions, razor-edged lines and an aggressive stance that suggests it was designed with no consideration for subtlety. While it falls just short of the sheer extremity of the Veneno, its unique surfacing and detailing make it instantly recognisable as a Lamborghini while sharing very little visually with the Revuelto.
At the front, angular headlamps flank a vented bonnet housing two large air extraction outlets. A bespoke bumper, complete with a colour-matched stripe running along the splitter, adds an extra layer of theatricality. The profile is equally purposeful, with every panel reworked and a pair of substantial air intakes positioned behind the doors. The car sits extremely low, with its wheels neatly filling the arches, giving the impression of a race car adapted for the road.
The rear treatment is dominated by carbon fibre, from the bespoke engine cover to the reshaped rear fascia. Distinctive Y-shaped LED tail-lamps frame a set of quad, centrally-mounted exhaust outlets that leave no doubt about the car’s performance intent.
Beneath the dramatic skin, the Fenomeno retains the Revuelto’s core V12 hybrid setup but with notable enhancements. The 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 has been recalibrated to deliver 833hp, compared to 814hp in the standard car. Paired with a larger 7 kWh lithium-ion battery for greater electric assistance, the combined output rises to 1,065hp – an increase of 64hp over the Revuelto. The uprated battery also extends the electric-only driving range to 20 km.
These improvements shave a tenth off the 0–100 km/h sprint, which now takes just 2.4 seconds, while the top speed remains an eye-watering 350 km/h.
Inside, the Fenomeno mirrors much of its donor car’s cabin architecture, carrying over the same steering wheel, floating central display, digital driver’s cluster and passenger-side screen. Lamborghini has made no substantial changes to the interior, which remains focused on delivering a high-tech and driver-centric experience rather than introducing novelty for its own sake.
Only 29 examples of the Fenomeno will be built, each priced from approximately €3 million (RM15.5 m). Ownership will be reserved for a very select clientele, making this latest V12 hybrid not only one of Lamborghini’s most potent creations but also one of its rarest.