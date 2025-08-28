Sweden and Netherlands urge EU sanctions on Israel and Hamas leaders

STOCKHOLM: Sweden and the Netherlands have urged the European Union to adopt sanctions against both Israel and Hamas over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The two nations specifically called for targeted sanctions on Israeli government ministers and Jewish settlers in occupied Palestinian territories.

They also demanded new sanctions against the political leadership of Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip.

The proposal includes suspending the commercial section of the EU-Israel association agreement that enables free trade in industrial and agricultural sectors.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard stated that the aim is to create difficulties for ministers promoting settlement expansion in occupied territories.

This topic will be discussed at Saturday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

The joint letter dated August 27 recalls the need to speedily introduce targeted sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers who promote illegal settlement activities.

It also emphasizes the need for additional sanctions against violent settlers working against a negotiated two-state solution.

Stenergard has been advocating since May for sanctions against far-right ministers in the Israeli cabinet pushing for annexation of occupied territories.

The Netherlands’ new Foreign Minister Ruben Brekelmans joined this initiative following his predecessor’s resignation over failed national sanctions against Israel.

Their letter asks the EU foreign service to present additional proposals on increasing pressure on Hamas.

Hamas is already designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and many Western nations.

This development follows the United Nations’ official declaration of famine in Gaza on Friday. – AFP