Sweden jails four men over hip hop star C.Gambino murder

GOTHENBURG: A Swedish court has sentenced four men to prison for their involvement in the murder of rapper C.Gambino, a rising hip hop star killed in a gang-related shooting last year.

The victim, whose real name was Karar Ramadan, was shot dead in a Gothenburg parking garage on June 4, 2024.

The court ruled that the attack was execution-style, causing severe suffering.

Judge Anne Rapp stated the crime stemmed from a conflict between criminal networks, with firearms used in a public place, aggravating the case.

While the rapper was not directly linked to criminal activity, his associates reportedly had ties to such networks.

The harshest sentence went to a 22-year-old man, receiving life imprisonment for aiding and abetting murder by providing the getaway car, later burned to destroy evidence.

A 20-year-old was sentenced to 15 years and six months for aiding murder and harbouring a criminal.

A 21-year-old received 12 years and six months, while a 19-year-old got 10 months for lesser charges.

C.Gambino had won hip hop artist of the year at Sweden’s Grammis Awards just before his death.

His killing follows the 2021 murder of rapper Einar in Stockholm, highlighting Sweden’s struggle with escalating gang violence, including frequent shootings and bombings. – AFP