Swiss president seeks US tariff deal in Washington talks

ZURICH: Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter will travel to Washington later today for discussions with US authorities to improve Switzerland’s customs situation.

“The aim is to make the U.S. a more attractive offer in order to reduce the level of additional tariffs on Swiss exports, while taking U.S. concerns into account,“ the government said in a statement.

The negotiations come as Switzerland seeks to ease trade tensions and secure better terms for its exporters.

The discussions will focus on balancing economic interests while maintaining diplomatic relations. - Reuters