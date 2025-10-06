Sydney shooting wounds twenty people, man in custody after street attack

SYDNEY: A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting up to a hundred bullets into a busy Sydney street, wounding twenty people.

Authorities were called to the street in the city’s Inner West suburb in the early evening on Sunday.

The alleged gunman was “firing indiscriminately at passing vehicles including police vehicles”, police said.

“There could have been anywhere between 50 and 100 shots that have been discharged,“ New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said.

Two hours later, police entered a unit above a business and arrested the 60-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital and treated for wounds sustained during his arrest.

One man self-presented to hospital with a gunshot wound following the incident and is in a “serious” condition, police said.

Another 19 people were treated for shrapnel or shattered glass injuries and several taken to hospital.

One witness who gave his name as Tadgh told the national broadcaster ABC he had been watching the rugby when he first heard the gunshots.

“It was very loud and ‘bang, bang, bang’ and flash-bangs and sparks and smoke and the whole works. It was something out of a movie, really,“ he said.

A police investigation is ongoing.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Australia.

A ban on automatic and semi-automatic weapons has been in place in Australia since a 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in which a lone gunman killed 35 people. – AFP