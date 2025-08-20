Syrian and Israeli diplomats meet in Paris to discuss de-escalation

DAMASCUS: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province following last month’s deadly sectarian violence.

State news agency SANA reported that Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer discussed “de-escalation and non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs”.

Their talks also addressed monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month.

Syrian state television reported that Syria’s intelligence chief also attended the meeting, according to an unidentified government source.

“Both sides affirmed their commitment to the unity of Syrian territory... and that Sweida is an integral part of Syria,“ it reported.

A week of violence began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces with Israel also carrying out strikes.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, has said it acted to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its own demands for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

“These talks are taking place under US mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory,“ SANA said, adding they resulted in “understandings that support stability in the region”.

Israel and Syria have technically remained at war since 1948.

As an Islamist-led offensive late last year toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, Israel deployed troops to the UN-patrolled buffer zone on the Golan Heights which has separated Israeli and Syrian forces since the armistice that followed the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

State television, quoting the government source, said “the two sides discussed the need to reach a clear mechanism to reactivate the 1974 disengagement agreement”.

Discussions also addressed the humanitarian situation in southern Syria, with both parties agreeing on “the need to intensify assistance for the people of Sweida and the Bedouin,“ it reported.

Hundreds demonstrated in Sweida on Saturday, calling for self-determination and some raising Israeli flags and accusing Damascus of imposing a blockade, something officials have denied, pointing to the entry of several aid convoys.

Paris hosted a similar meeting between Shaibani and Dermer last month, while a diplomatic source previously told AFP that other face-to-face meetings were held in Baku.

US envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack said on X late Tuesday that he met with Israeli Druze spiritual leader Mowafaq Tarif, discussing Sweida “and how to bring together the interests of all parties, de-escalate tensions, and build understanding”. – AFP