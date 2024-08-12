Syrian rebels say they have begun entering the capital Damascus

CAIRO: Syrian rebels said on Sunday they have begun entering the capital Damascus without any sign of army deployments.

“We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison,“ they added.

Sednaya is a large military prison on the outskirts Damascus where the Syrian government detained thousands.

Syrian rebels announced they gained full control over the key city of Homs early on Sunday after only a day of fighting, leaving President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule dangling by a thread as insurgents marched on Damascus.

Intense sounds of shooting were heard in the centre of the Damascus, two residents said on Sunday, although it was not immediately clear what was the source of the shooting.

Rebels who have been encouraged by withdrawal of troops from key cities within just over a week said they were advancing to the capital the seat of power of Assad.

In rural areas southwest of the capital, local youths and former rebels took advantage of the loss of authority to come to the streets in acts of defiance against the Assad family’s authoritarian rule.