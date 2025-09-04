Taiwan rattled by 5.8 magnitude quake, no reports of damage

TAIPEI: A deep, 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's rural northeastern county of Yilan on Wednesday, the island's weather administration said, with no reports of damage.

The quake, which shook buildings in capital Taipei, had a depth of 72.4 km (45 miles), the weather administration said.

Taiwan's fire department said there had been no damage reported, including at the island's science parks where much of Taiwan's semiconductor manufacturing takes place.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Taiwan's last major earthquake was in April of last year, a 7.2 magnitude temblor that hit the east coast county of Hualien, killing at least 13 people.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.