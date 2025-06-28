Tesla Model Y achieves first fully autonomous delivery to customer

MOSCOW: Tesla has achieved a groundbreaking milestone with its first fully autonomous delivery of a Model Y electric car to a customer. The vehicle successfully navigated from the factory to the buyer’s home without any human assistance, including highway driving.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the achievement on X, stating, “The first fully autonomous delivery of a Tesla Model Y from factory to a customer home across town, including highways, was just completed a day ahead of schedule!!”

The Model Y, equipped with Tesla’s “full self-driving” capability, completed the journey without remote operators or any human presence inside the car. The test run took place in Austin, Texas, showcasing the vehicle’s ability to handle real-world driving conditions.

Priced starting at approximately US$44,990, the Model Y represents Tesla’s push toward fully autonomous transportation. Musk had previously indicated in late May that the first autonomous delivery would occur in June.